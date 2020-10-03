Passengers protest as PIA flight leaves luggage in Sharjah

ISLAMABAD: Over 50 passengers got angry upon arrival at Islamabad International Airport when they came to know that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight that brought them to Islamabad from Sharjah had forgotten to bring their luggage.

The PIA flight, PK-182, arrived at Islamabad airport from Sharjah without the luggage of more than 50 passengers. Upon learning about their baggage left behind at the Sharjah airport, the passengers got angry and slammed the national flag carrier’s unprofessional conduct.

However, PIA officials tried to pacify them, assuring that their luggage will be brought back via the airline’s next flight from Sharjah.

Meanwhile, a passenger was precluded from boarding a Karachi-bound flight after a pistol and bullets were seized from his possession at Islamabad International Airport on Saturday.

Sources said flyer Dr Masroor Ali was found to be carrying a 9mm pistol, three magazines, and 32 bullets in a hand carry during checking at the airport. He had an expired licence of the seized gun.

The passenger was to board a private airline’s flight, PA-207. He was handed over to police for further interrogation.

On September 23, the Airport Security Force (ASF) had arrested a man at Islamabad airport for carrying a 30-bore pistol and 25 bullets in his luggage while departing for the United Kingdom (UK) en route Abu Dhabi.