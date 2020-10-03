No justice for the opposition?

It is very surprising to say the PMLN leader Shehbaz Sharif was arrested due to money laundering case and then he refocused to play in the hands of those who wanted to use his brother ( Former Premier Nawaz Sharif ) according to Maryam Nawaz . And she added he was arrested in the middle of the conference which she called this accident a very sad day . Beside Shehbaz, we can see complete oposition appealing for his help adding that he didn’t do corruption or accountability . Even his son Hamza is in jail and has contact with the virus of corona. The compete nation had been handcuffed but unfortunately NAB keep it’s own laws of justice . And Nawaz Sharif even said the arrest was unjustifiable and unacceptable. And here the debate of Imran Khan . People’s Party Chairman Bilawal said Imran Khan should stop NAB for political revenge. This is even a political issue I don’t keep any idea but it is true people with corruption cases should not be left . Therefore I need to condemned that NAB should flow through the laws of justice for Shehbaz

Barkatullah

Turbat