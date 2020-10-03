Nehal Hashmi, sons, get bail in police assault case

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Nehal Hashmi, and his sons were granted bail by a Karachi court in a case related to Hashmi and his sons getting into a physical altercation with and beating up police officials.

The bail has been granted by the Judicial Magistrate East against bonds of Rs20,000 each. According to details, Hashmi and his sons had gotten involved in the altercation on Friday night in the city’s Malir Town area, with the former PML-N senator’s son accusing police officials of attacking him and his mother.

The police had detained Hashmi and one of his sons, Naseer Hashmi, following the incident. And was registered against the PML-N leader and his sons at the Saudabad Police Station on behalf of Saudabad SHO Rana Haseeb for abusing, scuffling with and beating cops.

The fight took place near Malir’s busy Saudabad area, with the police saying that Nehal Hashmi’s family had been involved in an altercation with another party when it intervened. The police version is that when the officials tried to break up the fight, the Senator’s family responded by attacking the police and tearing their uniforms.

In a video of the incident, Hashmi can seemingly be heard saying, “You are beating him, you are beating my son. Who are you?” Meanwhile, his son says “The police tried to come near my family. When I tried to stop them, they broke my phone. They attacked my sister and mother.”

In a video statement issued late in the night, the PML-N leader’s daughter, Ayesha Hashmi, said, “We were dragged into someone else’s matter. They misbehaved with me and my mother.”

She said policemen in plainclothes subjected her brother, Naseer Hashmi, to torture and humiliated her family. “Police tortured my 17-year-old brother also,” she said. Terming the incident a private matter for the Hashmi family, PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair said the party has nothing to do with it.

The former Sindh governor said it would be premature to say anything until Nehal Hashmi and his family stated their viewpoint on the issue.