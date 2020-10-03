Macron outlines plan to ‘fight Islamist separatism’ in France

PARIS: Far-right French President Emmanuel Macron Friday said his government will unveil a proposed law to “fight Islamist separatism” later this year, a particularly sensitive issue in a country strongly attached to secularism.

In a keenly-awaited speech in the Paris region, the French president detailed plans for a law to fight what he identifies as the favouring of religious laws over France’s republican, secular values – a stance he calls “separatism”.

Macron described Islam as “a religion that is in crisis all over the world today” as he focused his keynote address on the battle against religious extremism in France.

The French president claimed Islam was in crisis due to “an extreme hardening” of positions. He announced the government would present a draft law in December aimed at strengthening secularism in France, against what he described as “Islamist separatism” in the country.

“Islam in France must be freed from foreign influence,” he said, promising improved oversight of the financing of mosques.

Macron’s speech in Les Mureaux, northwest of Paris, comes seven months after he announced that his government would seek to combat “foreign interference” in the practice of Islam by ending a programme that allowed countries to send imams and teachers to France.

“A problem arises when, in the name of religion, some want to separate themselves from the Republic and therefore not respect its laws,” Macron said in a Feb 18 speech in the eastern French city of Mulhouse.

France has in recent years been forced to take a hard look at its core republican values, perceived by many to be threatened by Islam in the wake of a string of terror attacks targeting secular liberties such as freedom of expression.

Friday’s speech comes while a trial is underway in Paris over the deadly January 2015 attacks on Charlie Hebdo, a satirical weekly best known for vulgar irreverence, and a kosher supermarket by French-born extremists.

Last week, a Pakistan-origin man stabbed two people near Charlie Hebdo’s former offices in anger over its republication of blasphemous cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In January, a renewed debate about freedom of expression erupted when a teenager received death threats for attacking Islam in an expletive-laden Instagram rant.

And earlier this month, divisions were highlighted when MPs walked out when a university student entered parliament wearing a headscarf.