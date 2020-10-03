Limiting the media space

Are we out to make Pakistan another North Korea?

On Thursday PEMRA banned broadcasts of PML(N) leader Nawaz Sharif’s speeches and interviews and prohibited the transmission of any commentary, opinion or suggestion about the potential fate of any sub judice matter. The next day it stopped TV channels from airing coverage of the motorway gangrape case. Among the reasons given was that since the offence is related to sex, hence media coverage concerning the victim and her family would be a cause of discomfort and disgrace for her. This is amazing as so far the identity of the victim and her family has not been made public. What’s more, it is not the media but the CCPO Lahore who has repeatedly blamed the victim for what happened to her that is disgraceful and then apologized only to continue in the same vein again. This leads one to conclude that PEMRA is in fact trying to suppress any content that raises questions about the government’s bad performance.

The motorway gangrape case got wide publicity because of peculiar circumstances including the victim’s upper class background, the presence of her children at the site of the crime and the vicinity where the tragic incident happened. The graph of crimes against women and children in the PTI-ruled Punjab has in fact continued to rise. According to a report in a national daily, in the first 60 days of 2020 alone, as many as 73 incidents of rape have been reported in the province, including five gang-rape cases. With the Punjab government having changed five IGPs within the two years of its tenure, law and order in the province has suffered. The Punjab government’s critics claim that as it is fixated on winning the next local government elections, it has paid little attention to the rising graph of crimes against women. This has encouraged criminals. As long as police transfers and appointments remain politically motivated crime rate will not come down despite harsh punishments.

The media helps the government rectify its mistakes by reporting things the government departments would like to hide from it. By limiting the media space the government simply closes its eyes and blocks its ears. This makes it accident-prone. Meanwhile the media, which has won independence through a decades-long struggle, will not give it up easily.