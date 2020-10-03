LHC closes bank default probe against Chaudhry brothers

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday closed a 20-year old bank default inquiry by NAB against Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The high court issued its ruling over the bank default probe by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Chaudhry brothers.

A division bench of LHC headed by Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood issued a written order of the court.

The court said that the NAB had submitted a statement and said that it has closed inquiry against Chaudhry brothers for wilful default from banks. “The bench is dismissing the plea of Chaudhry brothers on the basis of its withdrawal by them,” the court said.

The NAB had submitted a report to the court as counsel of the anti-graft watchdog said that the inquiry has been closed because of lack of evidence. The NAB had launched an inquiry against Chaudhry Shujaat and Pervaiz Elahi about bank default on April 12, 2000.

The accountability watchdog is still working on two inquiries on assets beyond means and illegal appointments against them.

Chaudhry brothers had approached the high court with a petition against chairman NAB over three inquiries launched by the accountability bureau.