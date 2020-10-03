KP govt defines rules to preserve tourist spots

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has envisaged regulations for Kumrat and Kalam development authorities to preserve the scenic beauty of tourist spots.

The spokesperson of the KP tourism department said on Saturday that rules have been defined for Kumrat and Kalam development authorities for protecting the natural beauty of the tourist destinations.

Under the new rules, the authorities will impose fines over the violations of rules defined by the provincial tourism department.

A fine of Rs2 million or three-year jail will be imposed for the construction of illegal housing societies, whereas Rs0.5 million fine will be imposed over illegal water supply connection prior to getting permission from the relevant authority.

A fine of Rs50,000 will be imposed over the destruction of metres and equipment for water supply and sewerage lines and Rs25,000 fine for damaging roads, streets and nullahs.

A fine of Rs20,000 will be imposed over the illegal construction of speed breakers, lack of cleanliness on public spots and improper disposal of the debris of construction material. A fine of Rs12,000 will be imposed for slaughtering animals on random places instead of slaughterhouses and Rs10,000 for illegal excavation and removal of stones.

Earlier, over 2.6 million people visited the tourist sites in KP after the government allowed all major tourist spots to open after the coronavirus closure, in the month of August. According to figures released by KP’s Tourism Department, as many as 2,681,000 tourists visited KP from August 13 up to date. More than 762,000 tourists resided in various districts of the province.

Abbottabad received the highest number of visitors as more than 17,18000 tourists visited the area. More than 6,64000 visitors reached Swat to refresh themselves. In the month of August, it emerged that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had decided to transform small dams into picnic points. The government had also begun the transformation of five dams into picnic points for the masses initially.

Kundar Dam in Swabi, Jalozai Dam Nowshera, Thand Dam Kohat, Chattri Dam Haripur and Jhangra Dam Abbottabad are being made as picnic spots.