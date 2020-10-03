Justice Javed Iqbal remembered on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: The 5th death anniversary of Justice Javed Iqbal, the son of Allama Iqbal and a judge of the Supreme Court, was observed on Saturday.

He died of cardiac arrest in 2016, just two days before turning 91.

He was survived by two sons — PTI leader Waleed Iqbal and Munib Iqbal — and wife retired Justice Nasira Javed Iqbal, a former judge of the Lahore High Court.

Justice Iqbal was born in 1924 in Sialkot. He had earned his own identity through hard work and dignity despite facing two major challenges — being the son of an internationally renowned personality and losing his parents at a young age. He was 11 when his mother, Sardar Begum, passed away and 14 at the time of his father’s death.

He earned a B.A. (Honours) degree from Government College, Lahore, in 1944 as well as masters in English and philosophy in 1948.

Like his father, he earned his Ph.D. in philosophy from the University of Cambridge, in 1954, and Bar-at-Law from Lincoln’s Inn.

He was also conferred honorary Ph.D. degrees by the Villanova University, the United States, and Jordan’s Seljuk University.

Justice Iqbal entered politics by working as a polling agent of Fatima Jinnah in Jhang during the 1965 presidential elections amid pressure tactics employed by the dictator, Gen Ayub Khan.

He himself contested elections against the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on a Pakistan Muslim League (PML) ticket in 1970 but eventually left politics.

He later declined Prime Minister Bhutto’s offer to join his party.

Justice Iqbal was appointed an LHC judge in 1971 and elevated as Chief Justice in 1982. He was elevated as a Supreme Court judge in 1986 and retired on Oct 5, 1989.

In 1968-69 he was elected president of the LHC Bar Association. His wife was also elected LHCBA president in 2009.

Justice Iqbal was elected to the Senate on a technocrats’ seat on a PML-N ticket in 1994 and continued to serve as a senator till Gen Pervez Musharraf took over on Oct 12, 1999.

He was the author of several books on Islam, philosophy and Pakistan’s ideology. He translated Allama Iqbal’s Reconstruction of religious thought in Islam as well as Javed Nama, which had been written in Persian.

Justice Iqbal wrote his autobiography, Apna Girebaan Chak, in 2002. The book turned out to be a great success and subsequent editions have been published. His other well-known books are Quaid-i-Azam ka virsa, Afkar-i-Iqbal, Nazria-i- Pakistan, Islam aur Pakistan, and Islam mein Riyasat ka Tasawar.

He earned Hilal-i-Imtiaz in 2004 for his services in law, literature, philosophy and Iqbaliyat.

He participated thrice as a member of the Pakistani delegation at the United Nations.