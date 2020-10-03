Honouring a teacher

Mr. Mehraj Khalid is a senior teacher in Bolan Grammar School and Bolan English language center Turbat. He is an ordinary teacher but his work is extraordinary. During his service, he has been always honest to his responsibilities as a teacher. He shows some particular punctuality towards his work. He has an remarkable way of teaching. Furthermore, he is like a father to his students who motivates and guides them. He contains all the qualities that are required in a teacher. As being a teacher he pays much attention to his students. He creates new techniques of teaching so that the students can learn well. Besides, he deals with every student according to their psychology. Motivating the students and making them able for achieving more is his fashion. If every institution contain teachers like Mehraj Khalid then no one can stop the students to progress in their lives. Mr.Mehraj Khalid and his work is an inspiration for rest of the teachers.

Farahnaz Farooq Ahmed

Turbat