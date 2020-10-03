Teacher, a gem who needs no introduction to be introduce.He is the one who builds nations by shaping creative minds in the form of students.The profession of the teacher is what makes other professions.Without teachers, we couldn’t be able to acquire any other profession in span of life.Teachers are the one behind every Doctor, Engineer,Pilot, Politician, Cricketer, and more many.Apart from it, a teacher also plays an incredible role in a student’s life.He not only makes a student to learn, he encourages him to follow his dreams, goals, and guides him until he stands his own. The contribution of a teacher can not be disregarded in any way.Today, wherever the world is standing, it is because of the immense efforts of our teachers.On this special day, i just want to thanks my all respectful teachers for being what they are and making me what i am.May you always shine like a star to lighten up our lives forever.

HAPPY TEACHER‘S DAY!

Bakhtawar Rakhshani

Hub