Govt announces mandatory virus test for inbound international travellers

ISLAMABAD: While exempting 38 nations including China and Saudi Arabia, the government has introduced an obligatory negative virus report for all international travellers arriving in the country, the Ministry of National Health Services has said.

According to the directive, in the latest round of inbound travel restrictions starting Oct 5, the travellers will have to provide within four days after arrival a negative virus report to the authorities.

In a notification on its website, the ministry issued new guidelines in a bid to curb the further spread of the coronavirus.

Besides the mandatory virus RT-PCR test, the new measures also require that visitors provide traveller contact information through the designated “The PassTrack” mobile app or an accessible web-based form.

“The app helps you to: provide mandatory information that’s required for entry into Pakistan, reduce your wait time and points of contact at the airport, provide the government of Pakistan with voluntary updates and the development of any symptoms during the 14 days after arriving in Pakistan,” the notification said.

38 countries have been exempted from mandatory testing, including China, Turkey, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Canada, among others.

“This list will be updated on a fortnightly basis by Ministry National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination based on disease burden of COVID-19,” the statement said.

“This list will be next reviewed on 8th October.”

Latterly, the country has witnessed an increase in infections. Recent National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meetings have been apprised of the worrying rise in the number of daily Covid-19 cases reported across the country.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who also chairs the forum, has attributed the rise to the violation of government-devised standard operating procedures at the marriage halls and restaurants.

“Indoor restaurants and marriage halls are emerging as high contributors to Covid spread. NCOC has directed all provinces and federating units to crack down on standard operating procedure (SOP) violations in these places,” he said through a tweet.

Indoor Restaurants & marriage halls emerging as high contributors to covid spread. NCOC today has directed all provinces and federating units to crack down on sop violations in these places. We must not allow irresponsible behaviour of some to put the health of everyone at risk — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 2, 2020

The authorities on Friday sealed some six marriage halls and 103 restaurants in Karachi for failing to comply with health guidelines and Covid-19 prevalence.