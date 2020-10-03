Gilgit-Baltistan residents demand interim constitutional status

ISLAMABAD: Members of the caretaker Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet stood shoulder to shoulder with common residents on Saturday, when they staged a protest in front of the Islamabad National Press Club, and demanded that the region of Gilgit-Baltistatan be given interim constitutional status.

A large number of people and civil society representatives from Gilgit-Baltistan took part in the demonstration. The protesters chanted slogans in support of the government’s decision to make Gilgit-Baltistan a constitutional province. On the occasion, the protesters said that the constitutional province is the right of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and vowed not to tolerate any obstacle in this process.

The protestors said that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan were grateful to the federal government and the Pakistan Army, and hoped that their voices would be heard now that they came all the way to Islamabad to protest. Addressing the protestors, Abdul Jahan, Caretaker Education Minister of Gilgit Baltistan, said that provincial status was the right of people of GB, who are deprived of their due rights for over 70 years. The Legislative Assembly of GB had passed three unanimous resolutions demanding the constitutional provincial status to the region.

The protestors also responded to allegations that have claimed the move to try and grant provincial status to GB would result in the weakening of the Kashmir cause. They said that this is baseless propaganda that makes no sense at all, and that granting provisional provincial status to GB would never affect the overall Kashmir cause, or cause it any detriment.

He said the people of the region have given undue sacrifices to the cause of Kashmir despite the fact that they had annexed GB to Pakistan after getting freedom from Dogra Raj without any condition. He said the grant of constitutional rights was demanded of every resident of GB.

Ali Muhammad Jan, another caretaker minister of Gilgit Baltistan, said that the proposed provisional provincial set up would not only address the constitutional demands of GB but it would also protect their rights to take part in plebiscite regarding Kashmir state whenever it takes place.

He said the agents of Indian Spy agency (RAW) were forcing the anti-Pakistan elements to propagate against the rights to GB. GB is not only part of Pakistan but it has a strategically very important position for the country.

The protest gathering was also addressed by representatives of students’ organizations, journalist community and civil society from GB and other parts of the country. They appreciated the announcement made by the government regarding amendments in the constitution for granting due rights to the people of GB.

Earlier Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is going to give provisional provincial status to GB as per demand of the people.

According to him provincial status has been the longstanding demand of the people of GB. He said his government has consulted the Azad Kashmir Government, Hurriyat leadership, international experts, and all other stakeholders whether or not giving provisional provincial status to GB will adversely affect Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir. He said it has been a unanimous view that giving provisional provincial status to GB will not affect Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir. He, however, said that opposition is doing dirty politics over this matter as it will require a constitutional amendment, which needs two-third support of the parliament and it is not possible without the cooperation of the opposition. He said the people of Pakistan and GB are watching all this.

Meanwhile Mishal Hussain Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader Yaseen Malik, while leading a protest rally near the National Press Club in Islamabad on Saturday also demanded the early release of her husband by the Indian government. She said, the Indian occupied forces are even not allowing provision of medical facilities to COVID-19 patents in Kashmir.

The participants of the rally, which included students, traders, lawyers and members of civil society, also chanted slogans against Modi and India.