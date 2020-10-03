Former judge challenges removal in video leak in LHC

LAHORE: Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik on Saturday challenged his removal from service in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

An administration committee of the high court approved in July “removal from service” of the now-former judge on charges of misconduct after a year-long inquiry into the video scandal that broke last July, sending ripples through political and legal circles.

Malik challenged his removal and contended that the rules and regulations for the dismissal were not met, the management committee had prepared a report contrary to the facts and that misconduct was not committed.

He requested that the decision be reconsidered.

Moreover, a three-member tribunal has been constituted to take up the dismissal of the former judge.

Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi has been appointed as the chairman of the tribunal whereas, Justice Masood Naqvi and Justice Sajid Sethi have been appointed as members.

Following the approval of LHC Chief Justice Qasim Khan, a notification was issued to form a tribunal to hear the service appeals of the judges of the lower judiciary.