FO says in contact with Beijing to help students return to China

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has said the government is in contact with China to help thousands of Pakistanis studying there return to their colleges and universities despite coronavirus travel restrictions imposed by Beijing.

China suspended the entry of foreign nationals in March to curtail the pandemic. Students who had returned to Pakistan by then are now unable to return and fear a loss of education and time.

“We are constantly in touch with the Chinese authorities on the issue, and trying to resolve it as soon as possible,” FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri told Arab News.

He said that a dedicated FO team was pursuing the matter, saying the problem was not specific to Pakistan and Beijing had a uniform policy for all international students.

About 28,000 Pakistani students are enrolled in Chinese educational institutions and about 5,000 are stuck in Pakistan.

Students say they have written to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese embassy in Islamabad to seek help, but have yet to receive a response.

“No government official and even the Chinese embassy in Islamabad are responding to our emails for visa extensions and updates on our courses,” a student told Arab News.

He said some Chinese universities had engaged students in online classes, but that was not feasible for Pakistani students due to the time difference and poor internet connectivity in many areas.

“I was planning to publish a paper by the end of this year on the basis of my research work in the university laboratory to complete my degree,” another student said, “but for now that all stands upended.”