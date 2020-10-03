China, Saudi among 38 nations exempted from mandatory virus test on arrival

ISLAMABAD: While exempting 38 nations including China and Saudi Arabia, the government has introduced an obligatory negative virus report for all international travellers to the country, the Ministry of National Health Services has said.

According to the directive, starting Oct 5, the travellers will have to submit within four days a negative virus report to the authorities.

In a notification on its website, the ministry issued new guidelines in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Besides the mandatory virus RT-PCR test, the new measures also require that visitors provide traveller contact information through the designated “The PassTrack” mobile app or an accessible web-based form.

“The app helps you to: provide mandatory information that’s required for entry into Pakistan, reduce your wait time and points of contact at the airport, provide the government of Pakistan with voluntary updates and the development of any symptoms during the 14 days after arriving in Pakistan,” the notification said.

38 countries have been exempted from mandatory testing, including China, Turkey, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Canada, among others.

“This list will be updated on a fortnightly basis by Ministry National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination based on disease burden of COVID-19,” the statement said.

“This list will be next reviewed on 8th October.”

Latterly, the country has witnessed an increase in infections. Recent National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meetings have been apprised of the worrying rise in the number of daily Covid-19 cases reported across the country.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who also chairs the forum, has attributed the rise to the violation of government-devised standard operating procedures at the marriage halls and restaurants.

“Indoor restaurants and marriage halls are emerging as high contributors to Covid spread. NCOC has directed all provinces and federating units to crack down on standard operating procedure (SOP) violations in these places,” he said through a tweet.