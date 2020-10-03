Centre, Sindh agree to trial launch local trains before reviving KCR

KARACHI: The Sindh government and the federal government have agreed to start trial runs of local trains within 12kms during the next two months and then plan how to sync it with the modern circular railway system in the next phase.

This decision was taken in a meeting between Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Planning & Development Asad Umer. They both were supported by their respective teams.

The federal minister was assisted by Federal P&D Secretary Mathar Niaz, Railways Secretary Habibur Rehman, P&D Additional Secretary Rafiq Chandna, Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) Project Director Ameer Mohammad, Railways Planning DG Imran Mishal and Karachi DC Arshad Salam Khatak.

The chief minister was assisted by Minister Transport Awais Qadir Shah, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Advocate General Sindh Salman Talibuddin, P&D Chairman M Wasem, Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shahalwalni, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Karachi Commissioner Sohail Rajput, Finance Secretary Hassan Naqvi and Transport Secretary Sharik and Additional Secretary to CM Badaruddin Shaikh.

The meeting was held to chalk out a strategy in respect of launching KCR projects as was decided in the CCI meeting and to implement the supreme court directives to start local train projects in the city of Karachi.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the KCR was commissioned in 1964 and remained effective till 1984. It was halted in 1999; as it lost its operational efficiency. He added that the Sindh government approved initial Feasibility/ PC-I for KCR revival in 2006 to be undertaken through JICA and revised Feasibility & PC1 was prepared by JICA which was approved by ECNEC in 2012 for $2.6 billion.

The JICA remained engaged on the project from 2006 to 2012; but unfortunately, the earlier agreed financing arrangement could not materialise. Murad Ali Shah said that given the stalemate on JICA financing; he took up the matter with the then prime minister on December 3, 2016, and requested him for the inclusion of KCR under CPEC framework, Issuance of Sovereign Guarantee for the KCR Revitalization, handing over of KUTC to the Sindh government for construction and management of KCR, handing Over Right Of Way (ROW) to KUTC-Sindh govt.

He added that the Prime Minister approved all of his requests and for handing over ROW a committee was formed to seek options on the issue.

The KCR loop has an overlapping section of 12kms with Pakistan Railways project ML-1 launched under CPEC framework. Shah said that he followed up the matter with the federal government throughout 2017 and 2018. “I personally followed up at every stage and has written a dozen letters to the federal government on the matter,” he said and added the ECNEC approved the project on Oct 6, 2017, for Rs207.6 billion ($1.97 billion) through Chinese Loan and the Administrative Approval of the project was issued by Sindh Transport & Mass Transit Dept on Nov 8, 2017.

The chief minister said that when KCR was brought under the CPEC framework it was approved at a cost of $1.971 billion (Rs300bn) and was supposed to be completed within 36 months. It may be noted that the length of the KCR project was 43.13 km, including 14.95 km on the ground and 28.18 km elevated.

It would have 24 stations and its per day ridership would be around 550,000. Shah said that the KCR project was agreed in CPEC related JCC meeting on December 29, 2016. On November 22, 2017, the JCC confirmed that the KCR project is technically qualified and mature for implementation, he said and added on December 20, 2018, the importance of KCR was recognized and on Nov 5, 2019. It was decided that Pakistan would submit a financing request to the Chinese government.