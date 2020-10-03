Alzheimer’s disease is a serious ‘Brain Disorder’-commonly affects older people at the age of 40 to 50 which prevents the brain from functioning normally and causes loss of memory and loss of ability to speak or deal with the tasks clearly. And Alzheimer’s disease is the most common disease ‘dementia’ which is caused by brain disease or injury.According to the experts, 50 million people in the world have been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, and the number is estimated to reach over 150million by 2050. The disease had been found in 1960, and in each passing minute a patient was diagnosed. Shockingly, growing older is the main cause of Alzheimer’s disease, and 4.3 percent of the population of Pakistan is over 60 years. Because of the number of dementia patients in Pakistan either keeps. Recently, researches have emphasized some more symptoms like depression, hypertension, alcohol, and the use of air pollution. Experts on Saturday organized an online meeting session about updating Alzheimer’s disease and its treatment. The neurologists from different countries spoke at the event. Also updated that there is no proper cure for dementia patients but patients’ family members; who should care for the patients by developing social connectivity and preventing them from alcohol use or smoking.

Shadri A. A

Turbat