Risk of flour shortages and rising prices increases

LAHORE: Due to the increase in the prices of wheat in international markets and the government’s slowdown of wheat imports, fears of a shortage of flour in local markets have risen, Profit learnt here on Friday.

The well-maintained sources in flour millers said that when the new wheat came in the local markets in March and April this year, about 3.0 million tonnes of wheat was already in deficit.

Sources further said that about 2.47 million tonnes of wheat was produced this year as compared to 2.74 million tonnes last year.

According to sources, it was decided to import about 3 million tonnes of wheat to remove the short fall, wherein 1.5 million tonnes of wheat was to be imported by the government and 1.5 million tonnes was to be imported by the private sector.

Sources claimed that the government has so far managed to import only 300,000 tonnes of wheat, due to rising wheat prices in the international market.

Source added that the current rate of wheat per tonne in the international market is between $282 to $285, which is becoming a burden on the government.

Sources believed that if the government did not import wheat immediately, the increase in the shortage of wheat would also increase the rate of flour in the market.

According to a survey conducted by Profit, there is almost unavailability of 10 kg and 20 kg bags of flour in the local markets while the price of flour is Rs76 per kg. Similarly, red flour is being sold at Rs60 to 65 while white fine flour is being sold at around Rs80 per kg.

Sources also said that people are already under financial pressure and if imported wheat is sold in the market without any subsidy, it will create more pressure and the people will suffer.

However, Asim Raza, chairman of the Flour Mills Association, said that to deal with the situation, it was decided that the government and the private sector would jointly import 1.5 million tonnes of wheat. “This process is going on in the private sector but in the government sector it has only reached the point of issuing tenders.”