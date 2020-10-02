PUBG still banned 

Online game player’s unknown battle ground remains blocked in pakistan even after the Islamabad High Court ordered the authorities to remove the ban on the game on July 24. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said that it won’t unblock the game. It said, in a detailed verdict, that it has the mandate to make the decision under Section 37 of the PECA. The section gives the authority the power to block access to or remove’ speech’ from content it finds objectionable. It said that it took the decision because it “received numerous Cimplaimts/letters from other segments of society on the issue of banning PUBG”.

Muhammad Naeem

Karachi