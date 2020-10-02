PNA ’77 innings to PDM 20-20

There are bid differences between the PNA and the PDM

By: General Mirza Aslam Beg

The PNA was an alliance, while the PDM is a movement and that subtle difference explains the game that was played in 1977 and the one that has yet to begin now. The PNA had a foreign agenda, seeking Bhutto’s elimination:

“Because he had initiated Pakistan’s Nuclear Programme, had brought about unity of the Muslim World through OIC Session in Pakistan, a leaderless organization which King Faisal had agreed to lead. Bhutto established the strategic linkage with China, through the Karakoram highway.”

Bhutto was politically powerful and he could be brought down only through non-political means. Thus the religious parties and a group of political opportunists got together to play the game. Amongst the political leaders were such personalities who had no qualm directly calling the Army Chief to take-over, because, without the strong hands of the Army, the US agenda could not be completed. It all happened as planned. Both Bhutto and King Faisal were eliminated, one after another.

The PDM is quite different. It has no foreign agenda. It is a movement that will use democratic means to bring-about change– a natural reaction to:

“Imran Khan’s vision of Naya Pakistan, based on the fundamental socio-economic principles of Riasat-e-Madina; a corruption free Pakistan and return of the looted wealth of the people of Pakistan.”

These issues have been pressed ruthlessly for the last two years, focusing on corrupt politicians, under a slur campaign, launched so crudely, that it has debased political parties as well as democratic values. The courts of law, NAB, FIA and the intelligence agencies are in hot pursuit of the corrupt without any significant improvement in the day-to-day life of the common folk. “Unchecked use of authority and rulers’ inability to govern, has led to loss of authority and power deflation.” The press gag has further eroded the moral authority of the government.

Peoples are ready to “give a chance to democracy, to breathe fresh air, despite covid-19 virus pollutions.” The time for this ‘noble thought’ is now, to become a reality, an unstoppable force, that cannot be stemmed

The situation has thus created a suffocating atmosphere forcing the opposition to join hands, to correct the course. Young Bilawal Bhutto was able to put the ‘humpty dumpty’ of the opposition together, which consists of two major political parties and a strong religious group, that can mobilize a large crowd as it did early this year, near Islamabad. It is a formidable lot, ever gathered together for a common cause, and certainly can create difficulties for the government, particularly when Imran Khan himself says “Both PML(N) and PPP are the product of the establishment.” He should know that the establishment’s mood changes with the mood of the public, though the ‘pitch’ may be the same. Imran therefore has two options:

Adopt a conciliatory approach and find a political solution for early elections, leading to a coalition government, and save the country from a painful transition.

Let the opposition play its hand, and Imran to fight it out an uncertain end.

Imran Khan is loath to meeting the opposition; hence Army Chief met the opposition to ease the tension. Knowing Imran Khan, who “fights till the last ball”, he would prefer the matter to be decided in the open field. In response to that the opposition has evolved a political strategy, for the movement which is very different from the PNA alliance, such as:

The APC declaration was read out by Maulana Fazlur Rehman and not by any political leader.

The lead role has been assigned to JUI(F) with a political purpose, unlike the religious parties of PNA who had a negative role. It means that, in any future set-up, the JUI(F) will gain significant political space for itself, something that was long awaited, particularly during the 2018 elections, when religious parties tried to enter the mainstream national politics, but were denied entry, particularly Maulana Samiul Haq, who stood on the side of PTI, but was ignored.

There is no Asghar Khan amongst them, who could appeal to the Army Chief to take over the reigns of the government, when things go wrong.

Nawaz Sharif’s sharp address has precisely focused on the important issue, which is being construed as creating misunderstanding between national institutions.

The decision to use force has been taken. Shahbaz Sharif has been nabbed, Zardari indicted and the witch-hunt has started. Imran may be tempted to mobilize the Tiger Force, as Bhutto used the FSF, with dire consequences. It will create a critical situation for the government calling for the Army to take over. Whereas, the masses are in no mood to invite another military rule.

The opposition leaders as a whole consist of politicians dubbed as corrupt, yet amongst them are clean and competent ones also, who have experience of governance, and have respect for rule of law and democratic values. They will take charge, establishing the precedent of a clean changeover, than a takeover by a Nexus of Four As, or through Deep-State manipulations.

The writer is a former COAS

And can e reached at [email protected]