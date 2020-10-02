PML-N advises Nawaz to not return from London: Pervez

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has recommended the party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif to stay in London and not come back to Pakistan, Senator Pervaiz Rashid said Friday.

Talking to a private television channel, Rashid said that the PML-N supremo “was not served justice in Pakistan” and he does not expect him to get justice in the country in future.

The judge, who in the name of justice, convicted the PML-N supremo in the Al-Azizia reference, was shown the door by the Lahore High Court (LHC), Rashid said. “The party has decided that Nawaz Sharif should stay in London and continue his medical treatment,” the PML-N stalwart said.

Lashing out at the government’s accusations on the PML-N, he said, “Is the demand for transparent elections [an attempt for a] conflict?” The PML-N leader said that it was in fact “rigging the elections and moving against the Constitution that is an invitation for a conflict”. He added those who violate the Constitution and rig elections seek a dispute.

“We want to live in Pakistan according to the Constitution and do not want a confrontation,” Rashid said.