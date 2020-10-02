PM wishes Trump, Melania speedy recovery from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has wished US President Donald Trump and his wife Melina Trump a speedy recovery, hours after the president announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Wishing President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speedy recovery from Covid-19,” tweeted the prime minister.

On Friday morning, President Donald Trump said that he and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus and are going into quarantine “immediately”.

“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this together!” tweeted the US president after getting his test results.

Trump is the latest world leader to have contracted the virus. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the first major leader who was diagnosed with Covid-19 in March. The US president was tested for the virus after one of his close advisers tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier, Hope Hicks, a top adviser to the president who has travelled with him several times this week, contracted the virus, according to US media reports.