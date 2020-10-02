PEMRA bans media coverage of motorway gang-rape case

–Officials initially said prime suspect was able to run away because media outlets revealed his name

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Friday imposed a ban on media coverage of Lahore motorway gang rape case.

According to details, the ban was imposed by the regulatory body after receiving directives from an anti-terrorism court hearing the case. The PEMRA has conveyed its decision via handout sent to all television channels and other broadcasters.

It is pertinent to mention here that out of the two suspects allegedly involved in the horrific incident, one of them, Shafqat, had been arrested while the prime suspect Abid Malhi is yet to be apprehended.

The police had narrowly missed Malhi for at least three times, with officials initially blaming that he was able to run away due to leak of his name by media outlets.

Furthermore, the police on Thursday last released an accused in the Lahore motorway gang rape case, Waqarul Hasan Shah, after declaring him as not guilty.

He had been in the custody of the Lahore police authorities for the past 17 days after he surrendered before them claiming innocence.

The police on the indication of Waqarul Hasan arrested the accused Shafqat Ali for his alleged involvement in the gang-rape case. “We have released Waqarul Hasan after he proved that he has no role in the motorway case,” they said.

The prime suspect in Lahore Motorway gang-rape case on September 13 surrendered himself at the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Police Station in Model Town.