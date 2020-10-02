Pakistan committed to women empowerment: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue its efforts to empower women and encourage them to shatter all glass ceilings that hindered their progress in the past.

The foreign minister was addressing a high-level meeting on the 25th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

The foreign minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is endeavouring to create a welfare Islamic state, based on the model of “Riyasat-e-Madinah” with due protection and promotion of the rights of women.

He said, “Pakistan’s commitment to women empowerment is derived from our religion, cultural ethos, vision of our founders, and the ideals espoused in our constitution.” He underscored that gender sensitive policies are at the heart of Pakistan’s development paradigm. Moreover, the flagship Ehsaas Programme for poverty alleviation was designed to reduce the disproportionate effects of poverty on the female population, he added.

He highlighted that as a result of the various legislative, administrative and policy initiatives taken by Pakistan, the number of women in key leadership roles has steadily risen in the country.

Referring to the contribution of Pakistani women for furthering the women rights agenda at the global level, the foreign minister recalled that Pakistan’s distinguished delegate, Begum Shaista Ikramullah, played an active role in the inclusion of Article 16 in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The foreign minister also highlighted the suffering of women in occupied territories, where rape and sexual violence are being perpetrated with impunity by the occupation forces and used as an instrument of suppression.

The UN has organised four World Conferences on women. The last one, held in Beijing in 1995, marked a significant turning point for the global agenda through the adoption of a “Beijing Declaration” and “Platform for Action”, which are considered key global policy documents for gender equality.