NAB submits Nawaz’s asset details in Toshakhana reference

Regarding the Toshakhana reference, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday submitted a report of convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif’s complete asset details in an accountability court.

The court had previously ordered the anti-graft body to seize former premier’s assets, including shareholdings, domestic and foreign currency bank accounts, agriculture land and bungalows.

A report was submitted by NAB investigating officer Muhammad Raheel Azam. For the completion of this report, letters were written to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

SECP reported that Nawaz owns 467,950 shares in Muhammad Bakskh Textile Mill, 343,425 shares in Hudaibiya Paper Mills, 22,213 shares in Hudaibiya Engineering Company and 48,606 shares in Ittefaq Textile Mills.

According to the report, Nawaz owns a bungalow in Murree, a 15 kanal house in Changla Gali, Abbottabad and property in Upper Mall Lahore.

He and his dependants own more than 1,752 kanals of agricultural land which includes 936 kanal land in Mouza Manak in Lahore, 299 kanal land in Mouza Baduksani, 103 kanals in Mouza Mall Raiwind in Lahore, 312 kanals in Mouza Sultan, 14 kanal land in Sheikhupura district and 88 kanals in Mouza Ferozwatan.

Lahore Development Authority (LDC), Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), additional-deputy commissioners of Lahore and Sheikhupura and assistant-commissioner of Murree also reported that Nawaz and his dependents have properties in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Murree and Abbottabad.

Excise and Taxation Office of Lahore and Islamabad added that Nawaz also owned three luxury vehicles and two harvesting vehicles.

Furthermore, the former premier has eight bank accounts in his name in different private banks, including three foreign currency accounts. He has Rs612,000 in five bank accounts and in foreign currency accounts, Nawaz has €566, $698 and £498 respectively.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo has been in London for medical treatment since late last year, and was declared a proclaimed offender in the case in September.