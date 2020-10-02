Free and fair elections in GB without army help: ECP

GILGIT: Chief Election Commissioner of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Raja Shahbaz Khan has said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken on board all political parties to ensure free and fair elections in the region, adding that no government official could visit the region or run an election campaign according to the rules of conduct of the election commission.

Addressing a news conference here on Friday, Raja Shahbaz Khan said that scrutiny of the nomination papers regarding Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly elections is under way. He said that in the next two days, health experts would prepare standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus regarding the elections.

The election commissioner added that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had lost control of its workers and was now levelling allegations of “political engineering” against the ECP.

Khan added the help from GB Scouts, Rangers, police and Frontier Corps would be taken to resolve to conduct “transparent elections at any cost”, adding that the army would only be posted at sensitive polling stations.

“Arrangements for the elections are being made according to the coronavirus situation,” he added.

According to the list, 548 candidates have submitted their nomination papers to the returning officers. The nomination papers will be scrutinized by returning officers till 7th of this month. Appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be filed in the appellate tribunal on 11th October which will be decided till 17th October. Polling will be held on the 15th of November.

According to a notification signed by President Arif Alvi last month, there will be 24 seats available in the elections that will take place mid-November.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Imran Khan had other officials have been banned from visiting GB by until the elections have been held by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The army’s help will not be taken in the legislative assembly elections, said the GB Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mir Afzal on Friday, emphasising that any help taken during the elections would only be from the police and paramilitary forces.

“We will prove that police and paramilitary forces have full capability to help with conducting the elections,” he said, adding that they “will set an example for the whole country by conducting GB elections without [help from] the army”.

He did, however, inform the media persons that the army could be posted in “sensitive areas”.

Afzal also reiterating the neutrality of the caretaker government and said they would prevent any type of rigging.

The legislative assembly of the Gilgit-Baltistan had dissolved after it completed its five-year tenure on June 24.