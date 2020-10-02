LHC rejects bail of three Ahmadiyya citizens accused of using Islamic symbols

The Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed the bail before arrest of the Ahmadiyya community members who were accused of using Islamic symbols and practices at their place of worship.

The petitioners’ sought a plea to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the complainant and those who witnessed the registration of the FIR for entering their place of worship without a warrant on Friday.

The accused, Mangatanwala district Nankana Sahib, had an FIR registered by complainant Hafiz Farman Ali, on May 3, 2020, under sections 298-B and 298-C Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Petitioners Tahir Nakkash, Akbar Ali and Sharafat Ahmad maintained in the LHC that they had been implicated in a false FIR and said that they have nothing to do with this case, further applied for pre-arrest bails.

The petitioners stated that no offense had been committed, and that they had instead been dragged into the case with malafide intentions.

Speaking on their previous bail application for in sessions court of Nankana Sahib on August 7, 2020 – which dismissed due to their absence from court – the petitioners claimed the court’s grim atmosphere was the reason they did not show up in court.

There were serious security concerns for the petitioners after an alleged Ahmadi was killed in the courtroom as police produced him before the court, the petitioners’ stated.

They further argued the fundamental rights of the petitioners as guaranteed under Articles 9 and 10-A of the constitution had been violated by the police’s arrest.

However, advocate Muhammad Tayyab Qureshi of the complainant counsel stated the accused had committed a terrible offence by using Islamic symbols in their place of worship.

The counsel stated that the evidence has been presented and is on record, further alleging that the accused have modelled their place of worship akin to a mosque to deceive and hurt Muslims.

Concerning the aforementioned evidence, the counsel said that people have seen Quran’s verses painted on walls of the worship place and copies of the Quran within the establishment.

According to the judgment of the country’s top court, those (Ahmaddiya community members) who will use the first Kalma would be considered blasphemers.