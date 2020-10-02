IHC moved over Nawaz’s speeches against state institutions

ISLAMABAD: A petition was filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday seeking action against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for allegedly delivering speeches against state institutions.

Advocate Shah Jahan Khan moved the writ petition, citing the PML-N supremo, the federal government, and interior and foreign secretaries as respondents.

He stated in his petition that Nawaz peddled negative propaganda against state institutions through his speeches, undermining their sanctity. He pleaded with the high court to order legal action against him over his speeches.

On October 1, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) barred TV channels from airing speeches of the absconding accused and proclaimed offenders. The regulatory body barred broadcast of the speeches and interviews of proclaimed offenders and absconders on national television. It also barred the broadcast of any sort of debate on the possible outcome of the undergoing trials.