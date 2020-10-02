Gurdwara Darbar Sahib ready to welcome visitors as Kartarpur Corridor reopens

Due to the “overall improvement in the Covid-19 situation”, Pakistan has reopened the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, according to a notification issued by the ministry of religious affairs on Friday.

The reopening will take immediate effect.

In accordance with the 2019 Pakistan-India agreement, Indian visitors are allowed to come daily from dawn to dusk. Moreover, all visitors have been asked to follow the precautionary measures for Covid-19. Similar rules will apply to local visitors.

Baba Guru Nanak Sahib, the first Guru of Sikhism, had spent the last 18 years of his life in Kartarpur, a town located in Punjab province’s Narowal district. For millions of Sikhs around the world, it is one of their holiest places.

Due to the lockdown, Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur had been suspended for in March. However, it was reopened briefly to commemorate Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary in June. At this time, India rejected Pakistan’s offer and refused to open the corridor on its side.

Decades of enmity between India and Pakistan left extreme restrictions on their ability to visit the site, until November 10, 2019, when Prime Minister Imran Khan formally inaugurated the corridor.