Govt acquires 32,139 acres of land for Diamer-Bhasha dam

ISLAMABAD: The government has acquired around 32,139 acres of land, out of total 37,419 acres land required for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam.

According to state-run news agency, almost 86 per cent land for the mega project has been acquired so far and construction work on resettlement of model village at Harpan Das is in progress.

Similarly, construction of Project Colony at Thor is in progress and overall progress is 85 per cent. Construction of Right Bank Periphery Road (RBPR) is under process, they said.

Contracts for RBPR-01 and 02 had also been awarded and so far, 86.50 per cent and 40 per cent respectively work has been completed. The procurement of contractors for RBPR-03 and 04 is in progress.

It is pertinent to mention here that Diamer-Bhasha dam will provide water for agriculture, mitigate floods and low-cost hydel electricity for economic development in the country. The project has a gross storage capacity of 8.1million acre feet (MAF) and power generation capacity of 4500 megawatt (MW), with annual generation of 18.1 billion units per annum.