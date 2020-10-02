FO rejects reports claiming Pak Army fighting alongside Azerbaijan against Armenia

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) has refuted the speculative and baseless media reports which claimed the Pakistani army was fighting alongside Azerbaijani forces against Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh.

Responding to queries about the media report, FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said such reports are “irresponsible”.

Reiterating Pakistan’s position on the issue, he said Pakistan is deeply concerned over the deteriorating security situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region.

He said the intensive shelling by Armenian forces on civilian populations of Azerbaijan is reprehensible and most unfortunate, and could compromise peace and security of the entire region.

The spokesperson said Armenia must stop its military action to avoid further escalation. He said Pakistan supports Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh, which is in line with the several unanimously adopted United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.