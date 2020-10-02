Entire nation stands behind armed forces: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the entire nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the armed forces of the country.

Chairing a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and government’s spokesmen to review counter strategy against the protests and public gatherings announced by the opposition parties, the prime minister said, “There is no civil-military tensions and the armed forces are standing alongside the democratic government within their constitutional limit.”

PM Imran said that the government is not feeling threatened from any movement launched by the opposition parties and further asked the participants of the meeting to expose the negative narrative of the opposition leaders. The opposition has issues with the Pakistan Armed Forces because the latter had caught their corruption, the prime minister said while terming the enemies of the armed forces as the enemies of the country.

“The government will defend its institutions and will jointly foil the Indian conspiracy with the support of masses,” he said and directed the party leaders to mobilise for the cause.

He said that the opposition would not get a NRO and their only issue is that they are neither getting a deal nor dheel (leniency). “I know the conspirators behind this Indian bid want to create a political disturbance in the country,” he said but vowed to counter the Indian narrative with full force.

The meeting reviewed the ongoing political situation, measures taken to bring back absconding Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif and other issues.