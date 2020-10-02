Constructing museums 

Before migration to India, and ruling the biggest film industry of Asia, Bollywood, probably two of the most legendary figures of Indian film industry Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor passed their childhood in Qissa Khwani Bazaar of Peshawar, Pakistan.The KP’s government decision of acquiring the ancestral homes of these both stars is a welcome one, and also made statements to acquire the current Bollywood giant Shahrukh Khan’s birth place, which is situated in the same bazaar ,and convert it into a museum.Not only the three above mentioned superstars,but Madhubala, Prithvi Raj Kapoor and Vinod Khanna too were born in Peshawar.The Mughal-e-Azam actor Dilip Kumar thanked the Pakistani public for fulfilling his request of sending his birth place pictures.The film museums can boost tourism ,and can promote KP government a massive revenue from the visitors.Kumar’s wife, and former actress Saira Banu admired the praiseworthy efforts of the current provincial government, and wished that it would succeed in its efforts and hoped the dreams come true.

