Another no-holds-barred fight

Repeating blunders of the past

With the PDM and the PTI government in full confrontation, political debate is getting messier by the day. Whatever lessons were learnt over the decades by political parties seem to have been forgotten by the new kid on the block. Instead of challenging former PM Nawaz Sharif over performance to prove that the PTI government was doing more for the people than his predecessor, Prime Minister Imran Khan has chosen to accuse a three-time elected PM of the country of working at the behest of India. After the no-holds-barred style of politics of the 1990s led to the collapse of the system and the Musharraf coup, calling opponents a security risk or traitors had gone out of use. Are we again hurtling towards the abyss?

There are serious cases of corruption, nepotism and misuse of authority against politicians. It is for them to face the courts and get their names cleared. However, in case accountability is seen to be a one-sided witch hunt, it is likely to turn even villains into political martyrs. Pakistan Bar Council vice chairman Abid Saqi was spot-on when he observed that passing avoidable remarks by courts during the hearing of cases often exposes both the court and judges concerned to criticism and that at times it undermines the neutrality and independence of the courts and presiding judges. The maxim that justice should not only be done but should manifestly and undoubtedly be seen to be done must never be forgotten.

In the past there have been military takeovers in Pakistan which were bad for the country and bad for the Army’s morale. The Army deserves unstinted support and respect when it fully devotes itself to the defence of the country’s geographical borders. To retain the support and respect the Army has to be seen to be neutral in domestic politics and to strictly confine itself to its professional duties.

On Thursday PEMRA banned broadcast and rebroadcast of any speech, interview or public address of absconders or proclaimed offenders, including former PM Nawaz Sharif. Not long ago a notorious leader of the TTP involved in attack on Army Public School was allowed to speak on national media in violation of rules and regulations. If institutions do not apply the regulations uniformly, they become controversial.