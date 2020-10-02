Air pollution is the presence of substances in the atmosphere that are harmful to the death of human and other living beings. Air pollution is the one of the world’s leading risk factors deaths attributed 5 million deaths each year. However, air pollution is one of the health problems mostly for poorer household across the world. In the 2008 Blacksmith Institute world’s worst alone causes 2.1to 4. 21 million death annually. And 7 million people effored to each year. Moreover, pakistan is also effected by air pollution that in 2008 Pakistan was the second polluted country in the world. Now in pakistan air pollution is available for 4 cities karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar. Pakistan is facing this problem a lot that many people have been effected by it that 135000 die of bad air quality each year in pakistan and most or them are children. On the other hand, it increases mostly somg of factories and burning of plastic as well as vehicles smoking. It mostly increases by deforestation that it is main problem. It creates air pollution. So, we must not do these things, burning of plastic etc we should avoid these things and more and more we should not cut trees and plant trees more.

Sameer Aslam

Awaran