Uncompromising Nawaz sends clear message to power centres with ‘Following 0’ on Twitter

LONDON/TWITTERPURA: Resoundingly sending over another reminder to those in the power centres that might still have any doubts over his strategy, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supreme Leader and three-time Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has reaffirmed that he will not be following anyone’s orders with a clearly displayed ‘0 Following’ on Twitter.

The veteran politician, cozying up to both the establishment and social media, expressing full awareness as to where elections are won and lost in Pakistan, is now using the real and virtual corridors of power to send an unambiguous message. The message is that he will not follow anyone and will only be attracting followers, which at press time stood at Twitter 160,600 profiles and millions of Twitter-bots of hearts.

Despite the message being loud and clear, Nawaz reaffirmed it through a tweet in the aftermath of the arrest of his brother and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

“Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest substantiates the charter of the APC. Don’t be under any delusion that such cheap manoeuvres will sway me towards following any Twitter accounts,” Nawaz categorically declared.

Reacting to Nawaz Sharif’s statements, the government maintained that it isn’t worried at all as things stand.

“There’s nothing to worry about until @NawazSharifMNS gets a blue tick,” Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz told the media.