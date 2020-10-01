Three dacoits rob FBR official in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Three dacoits robbed the house of a member of Inland Revenue (IR) Operations Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Dr Ashfaq Ahmad, in G-10 area of Islamabad.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), three dacoits aged 21 to 25 years on last Friday entered into the house in question, which was located in G10/2 Islamabad and looted the family at gunpoint.

They run away after taking three laptops as well as three mobile phones along with 15 tola gold and approximately Rs100,000 in cash.

According to the FIR, Dr Ashfaq informed the police that the dacoits were speaking Pashto and he can identify them if they are produced.

Dr Ahmad, a senior officer of the Income Tax department, is working as a member of IR and his position is considered very important in the tax department. He is regarded as being close to top Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members.

Recently, Sarina Isa, the wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, not only alleged Dr Ahmad of illegally accessing and publicly disclosed her information but also demanded to see copies of his tax returns.

It is worth mentioning here that crime incidents in the federal capital have increased manifold. Recently, some robbers had also looted the house of Sindh Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Training Nasir Aftab a few days back in the G10 area.

Police official said that there is no update on this case while an FBR spokesman said that Dr Ahmad has not commented on this matter.