Staying on the same page

Midnight meetings make a mess

AT PENPOINT

Is the military involved in politics? That the question can be asked at all in Pakistan indicates that it can be asked, indicates that it is. It is not supposed to be, so any suggestion that it is, is met with strenuous denial. However, that cover is sometimes stripped off, not so much by the operation of institutional restraints as by the sheer intrusiveness of that involvement.

The pretence did not wear thin so much because Mian Nawaz Sharif indulged in a rant against the establishment in his address to the All-Parties Conference, as because the counter was a statement by the DG ISPR that the Chief of Army Staff had met opposition politicians on the issue of Mian Nawaz’s and his daughter Maryam’s cases. While in the democratic world, senior executive officials (including service chiefs) do meet opposition leaders and brief them on matters of national importance, this is usually done before an election, and they are made to only those leaders who may come to power.

The PTI will have noted that both the PPP and the PML(N) saw their founders turn on the military, and try to exercise power alone, even though they were initially brought to power with help. It may have climbed the same ladder to power, but now it must avoid kicking the ladder away, or even giving the impression that it has done so.

They do not cover political issues, though it can be argued that national security is a political issue. Decisions about war and peace, and thus about the conduct of diplomacy, are essentially political. However, matters related to domestic electoral politics are clearly not a fit subject for discussion.

The military says it does not wish to be dragged into politics, which is correct, but it sees no harm in the COAS meeting a delegation of businessmen, following which came the ending of NAB’s right to pursue them for tax evasion cases. There is nothing really more political than economics, and if businessmen can approach the COAS with a grievance, so can politicians, or so the reasoning goes.

Part of the problem is the very human propensity to see people who can solve one’s problem. No one has gone to the Agriculture Department to solve a tax problem, for instance, so if that is why they see the COAS, then they have somehow got the idea that he can help.

That impression was reinforced when the COAS asked politicians to see him in his office about the status of Gilgit-Baltistan. The government wants to change its status, something it cannot do without opposition help, because it requires constitutional amendments. Even if the government gets a legislative majority in the Senate in next March’s Senate elections, it will still lack a two-thirds majority in both Houses and thus it will need opposition help.

The Gilgit-Baltistan issue could have been handled by politicians being briefed in Parliament House by the Defence Minister, but politicians prefer dealing with the real decision-makers. There is also the possibility of a briefing by the Prime Minister, but he has painted himself into a corner by insisting that he will not deal with ‘corrupt elements’ and calls a statement of position by it as an attempt to ‘seek an NRO’ and to blackmail him.

Imran Khan has put himself in a position where he cannot do what he should be doing, and which the military cannot do: handle the opposition. If indeed the COAS has to pull irons out of the fire, what purpose does Imran serve? Much as the President does nothing, the PM and the civilian government now do nothing except fulfill the letter of the Constitution. The readiness of the COAS to talk strengthens those who in their parties are arguing for cooperation with the Army, rather than the confrontation Nawaz seemed to propose. The argument is now not about whether the military should have a role, but about who should it pick.

A question that does not seem to have been asked is why this revelation has taken place at all. Is it some sort of whip to be held over the politicians involved? Or was it pre-emptive? Could it have been meant to create doubts in Mian Nawaz’s mind about the loyalty of the emissary, former Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, who is a party insider, having been a former Cabinet minister, but who is linked to the government by being Planning Minister Asad Umar’s brother, and to the military by being the son of Maj Gen Ghulam Umar, who was President Yahya Khan’s National Security Adviser.

One of the more interesting aspects of the whole episode is that both the major parties have shown that meeting military men in secret is more consistent with their origins than confrontation. PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto rose under Ayub Khan, though it was against him that he also founded his PPP. Mian Nawaz Sharif too owed his rise to Ziaul Haq. His break with the establishment came after the latter’s death, in the course of his confrontation with President Ghulam Ishaq Khan, who was the quintessential insider, having been Yahya’s Cabinet Secretary, Bhutto’s Defence Secretary General and State Bank Governor, and Zia’s Finance Minister, Senate Chairman and ultimately successor. As one was hanged by a military ruler, and the other overthrown, they have been forced on the path of confrontation. It is almost as if the main objection the two have is not that the military is backing the PTI, but that it is not backing them.

It is a paradox that the PTI’s frequent claims of being on the same page as the military, which have gone without contradiction, or even an objection like the present one, that have led to the military finding itself in its present situation, where it seems that the arrest of PML(N) chief Shehbaz Sharif has left the leadership of the party in the hands of Mariam Nawaz, who stands for confrontation.

The Gilgit-Baltistan briefing also showed another important element in the current dispensation: that the Prime Minister is adamant about not talking to the opposition, even where the military feels that it needs the opposition on board. However, that this briefing occurred around the time Mian Nawaz was blasting the establishment shows that this was also being taken into account.

That may not be the meeting which prompted both government and opposition to issue instructions about meetings with military officers. However, it is interesting to see that both government and opposition leaders want procedures for meetings which keeps them informed. It is also worth noting that the government is also involving itself in the process. This may reflect the problem that the military-opposition contacts pose for the PTI. If, as its leaders have often said, they are on the same page as the military, what happens if the opposition too comes on the same page? The metaphor might be strained, but the book that might be written might make a worrying reading for the PTI.

It is worth noting that dependence is supposed to have been growing. The PPP has never been accused, for example, of getting help in the 1971 election. The help for the PML(N) dates back to the IJI days. The support for the PTI ignores the genuine support it had among voters. If the PTI does not continue to stay the same page, what will happen?