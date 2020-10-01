St Peter’s School celebrates students’ success in matric exam

LAHORE: The Saint Peter’s High School on Wednesday organised a ceremony to celebrate the success of its students who achieved top positions in the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education and Cambridge examinations.

Addressing the ceremony, Bishop of Raiwind Rt Reverend Azad Marshall congratulated the students and the school’s faculty for securing excellent results for the institute.

“The hard work put in by the faculty and students is evident from the excellent results in matriculation and Cambridge examinations.

“Despite the situation arising out of Covid-19 it is heartening to note that the faculty and students remained focused on the examination and today we are celebrating the fruit of that labour,” he said.

Bishop Marshall also noted that this year a large number of Christian students across Punjab had secured top positions in the matriculation examinations. “I was overwhelmed with joy to see so many Christian boys and girls bagging positions in their respective schools. Many of them did not have the privilege to attend private schools or afford tuition, however, they still obtained excellent grades despite the hardships facing them. I salute their efforts and pray that they become the harbingers of positive change in the community,” he said.