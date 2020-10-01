Punjab police decide to crack down on beggar mafia, prostitutes and drug addicts

LAHORE: The Punjab Police have decided to crack down on one-wheelers, professional beggars, prostitutes, and transgender people involved in crime in the provincial capital, and the inspector general of police (IGP) has also issued instructions to subordinate officers to expedite operations.

A meeting on professional affairs and traffic management of Lahore Police was held at the Central Police Office on Thursday, which was chaired by IGP Inam Ghani.

The meeting was attended by Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Omar Sheikh, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Legal Jawad Dogar, DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, Lahore Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (r) Syed Hammad Abid and Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations Faisal Shehzad among others.

The meeting discussed the professional begging mafia, transgender people involved in crime, one-wheelers, street crime, traffic management and other issues related to law and order.

Issuing orders to the Lahore CCPO to accelerate a crackdown on professional beggar mafia on roads, the IGP said, “Action should be taken against professional beggars in collaboration with the teams of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, while special action should also be taken against professional begging men and women who beg from children. An operation against drug addicts should be launched on the streets and in different parts of the city as soon as possible.”

During the meeting, Lahore DIG (operations), while briefing the IGP, said, “The operation against drug addicts will be launched in a few days. After taking action against the drug addicts, they should be shifted to the 100-bed wards of the health department as the health department is providing facilities for rehabilitation of the drug addicts.”

However, the IGP remarked, “They [drug addicts] should not be allowed to leave until doctors or other staff discharge them after recovery.”

The top cop further said that steps should be taken in Lahore under a comprehensive strategy to make better use of available resources and modern technology to improve traffic management on roads and in sensitive locations.

“The CTO and other senior officers went out in the field to inspect and monitor the traffic control plan and its implementation. Warnings should be issued to the traffic wardens who are standing on the sides of roads and showing irresponsibility. Departmental action against negligent wardens should not be delayed. The duty and patrolling of Dolphin and PRU teams on the roads should be further improved to maintain a smooth flow of traffic as well as prevent street crime. Full support should be sought from CCTV cameras to eliminate one wheeling and over speeding. In addition to cracking down on youths involved in one-wheeling, surety bonds should also be taken from their parents so that precious human lives can be protected by ending this bloody game,” IGP directed.

Ghani further directed full police action against those involved in various crimes on the roads.