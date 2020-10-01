PML-N expels five MPAs for meeting Buzdar

LAHORE: The opposition PML-N has decided to terminate the party membership of five of its Punjab Assembly members for calling on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar reportedly without prior permission of the party leadership.

The decision, approved by senior party leadership, was announced by PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal.

The MPAs include Ashraf Ansari, Jaleel Sharaqpuri, Faisal Niazi, Nishat Daha and Moulvi Ghayasuddin.

The inquiry against the aforementioned members came into effect with the approval of PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah Khan.

Besides this, a few party leaders were issued show-cause notices for skipping the vote on a Financial Action Task Force-related legislation in a joint parliament session.

Despite the opposition’s concerns, the bills were passed with a majority vote.

Those asked to explain their position include: Raheela Magsi, Kulsoom Parveen, Dilawar Khan and Shamim Afridi.