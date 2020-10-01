PML-N decides to kick out five Punjab MPAs for meeting CM

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to dismiss five members of the party for violating the party’s rules and meeting Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar without permission.

The decision which was approved by senior party leadership was announced by PML-N General-Secretary Ahsan Iqbal.

The members to have been removed are Punjab Assembly lawmakers Ashraf Ansari, Jaleel Sharaqpuri, Faisal Niazi, Nishat Daha and Moulvi Ghayasuddin. The inquiry against the aforementioned members came into effect with the approval of PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah.

A delegation of PML-N MPAs, Chaudhry Ashraf Ali, Muhammad Ghiyas Uddin, Muhammad Faisal Khan Niazi, Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri and Nishat Daha had called on CM Buzdar on September 29 and assured him of their support to resolve public issues.

Besides this, a few PML-N parliamentarians were issued show-cause notices for having been absent during the crucial voting that took place in a joint session of the parliament for Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related legislation.

Despite the opposition’s concerns regarding a few clauses, the bills were passed by the assembly with a majority of votes by government representatives.

Those asked to explain their absence that day include Raheela Magsi, Kulsoom Parveen, Dilawar Khan and Shamim Afridi.