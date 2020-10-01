PM Imran commends ‘best in history’ civil-military relations

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the military and the civil government departments are working within their spheres and this has led to relations that are “best in history” between them.

The above was said during an interview with a local news station, wherein the premier also added that one shouldn’t hate the army because of the actions of a few past dictators.

“If a dictator made mistakes will we always call the army bad? If Justice Munir gave a wrong decision will we call the judiciary bad? If politicians looted wealth and stashed it abroad are all politicians bad?” PM Imran asked.

The prime minister went on to say that the “military’s job is not to run the government. If a democratically elected government is performing poorly, it does not mean martial law should be imposed; it means the government should be improved.”

PM Imran compared the military to the judiciary and said that it has evolved. He added that “Contemporary civil-military relations are the best in history because they are all working in their spheres.”