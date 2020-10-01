Pakistan demands to hold India accountable for crimes in IOK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has once again demanded to hold India accountable for its crimes against the Kashmiri people in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Addressing the media at his weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has addressed another letter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) president as part of efforts to apprise the world body of the grave situation in occupied Kashmir as well as peace and security in the region.

The spokesperson said that the recent crackdown against Amnesty International by the Indian government is another manifestation of its extremist agenda and inability to hear the truth from independent human rights organisations.

The spokesperson condemned the shameful acquittal of all thirty-two criminals responsible for demolishing the centuries-old Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992.

Commenting on the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the UNGA forum, Zahid said that the premier covered all important issues in his speech including Kashmir and Palestine.