New poll reveals Imran will remain good boy till 2021 end

RAWALPINDI: A poll conducted by The Dependent suggests that Prime Minister Imran Khan will remain a good boy for the next 15 months at most.

The poll, which surveyed the views of the selectors and calculated their votes, reveals that 81.25% of those electing prime ministers in Pakistan believe that Khan will remain obedient till the end of next year.

The survey further reveals that 12.50% of the respondents believed that Imran Khan will be good till well into 2022. Meanwhile, 6.25% of those surveyed in the poll maintained that the incumbent PM is a good boy for life.

The survey question posed by The Dependent was as follows:

How long do you think Prime Minister Imran Khan will remain a good boy?

a) Next couple of months (0%)

b) End of 2021 (81.25%)

c) Sometime in 2022 (12.50%)

d) Will complete good boy tenure till 2023 (0%)

f) Good boy for life (6.25%)

The only 16 individuals in Pakistan qualified to give this opinion were asked the question, with 13 of them certain that the premier’s goodness streak, as can be predicted by empirical data, will not last beyond 2021.

“The last couple of years are when the IMF programmes usually end, the defence budgets start bothering them, the international pressure on them mounts and they have to be responsible for grave matters they have zero control over,” said one respondent.