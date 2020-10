KARACHI: The National Accountability Court (NAB) on Thursday arrested Makhdoom Jamiluz Zaman, the son of deceased Pakistan Peoples Party leader Makhdoom Amin Fahim in a corruption case.

He was taken into custody by the anti-corruption authorities from his house in Karachi.

Reports suggest Zaman is accused of embezzlement of funds during his tenure as taluka Nazim of Hala.

He was summoned by the agency in August but he did not show up.