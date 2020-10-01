LHC hears arguments on formation of judicial commission in motorway case

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday conducted a hearing on a case pertaining to the formation of a judicial commission to probe into the motorway rape case.

During the hearing, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan asked who will pay the blood money if anybody gets murdered on state land, to which the government lawyer replied that he will present a complete report on this matter in the next hearing.

Previously, LHC had ordered the investigation authorities to arrest suspects involved in raping and looting of a woman in front of her children on the motorway near Gujjarpura as quickly as possible.

LHC CJ had also sought an inquiry report, a copy of the show-cause notice to Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, a record of security arrangements and the notification regarding the formation of a committee for probe into the incident.

Earlier, a petition had been filed in the LHC to form a judicial commission regarding the case wherein the Punjab government, CM Buzdar, IGP Ghani and Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh were made parties.

The plaintiff took the stance that Punjab police had completely failed in providing protection to the people.

The crime ratio has increased due to the negligence and non-professional behaviour of the police, the petitioner said, while requesting the court to form a judicial commission.

On September 9, 2020, mother of two children was looted and raped at gunpoint on the motorway near Gujjarpura area of the Punjab province.

The woman was reportedly travelling in a car along with her two children when some unknown accused overpowered her. After raping and robbing the victim of valuables and cash, the suspects escaped from the scene.

On receipt of the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the woman to a hospital.