Law enforcement should recover missing persons within 2 weeks, directs SC

QUETTA: The report submitted by Balochistan police on five missing persons was declared as “unsatisfactory” by the Supreme Court (SC) and the department has been directed to recover the people within two weeks.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Faisal Arab were on the bench at this occasion and oversaw the hearing of the case at SC’s Quetta Registry. The top court had earlier taken suo motu notice of the disappearances.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Quetta Ghulam Asghar informed the bench that the law enforcers have not yet been able to conclude whether the this was a case of abduction or if the five people had gone missing.

According to the submitted report, police had eyewitnesses who identified the cars in which the missing persons were being taken. The report further stated that investigators had sent a letter to the Excise and Taxation Department to obtain details of the vehicles.

“Issuing a letter is not the job of the police,” the CJP remarked. “It is the police’s job to visit the spot and conduct a thorough investigation.”

“Every other car in Quetta is a non-custom paid car. Aerial firing is being carried out. All this is being done under the nose of the police,” he observed, adding that people had chased after the police when these persons had gone missing.

“You (police) do not know how to investigate cases. A case of disappearance should have been registered by the police which could not be done,” he added.

“In any case, action should be taken on legal matters,” he said.

The hearing of the case was adjourned for four weeks, with direction for Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Mohsin Abbas Butt to appear through video link in the next hearing to be held at SC Islamabad.

Additional Chief Secretary Hafiz Basit, Member of Balochistan Assembly Qadir Nayal and SSP Asghar were also present at today’s hearing.