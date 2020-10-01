I can no longer stay quiet, Nawaz says

LONDON/ISLAMABAD: Deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif is currently addressing the central executive committee of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz from London through video link.

Rounding on the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for its alleged failure to control inflation and poverty, the PML-N supreme leader said: “He can no longer stay quiet.”

“Is this what the ‘state of Madina’ looks like?” Sharif thundered, accusing the PTI government of failing to deliver on its “tall promises”.

Sharif, who has been residing in London since November last year on the pretext of medical treatment, marked his return to the political ring last month after almost two years through a fiery speech to a gathering of the opposition parties, taking the military establishment head-on.

In a similar speech yesterday, Sharif claimed he has been informed that “someone else” was running the parliament houses, in lieu of its members

In his second consecutive address on Thursday, Sharif, while addressing the government, said, “You have destroyed Pakistan in every field,” and asked where the 10 million jobs were that it had promised to the people.

“Where are the people who brought you into power? They should answer to the nation as well.”

He reiterated that the opposition’s fight was not against Prime Minister Imran. “We don’t give any importance to him. He is a selected prime minister which you have imposed upon this country,” he declared.

More details to follow