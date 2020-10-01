Govt will collapse before long due to its conspiracies, says Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that the weak foundation of the government will not be able to withstand a single shock, and weaknesses will cause the government to fall before long.

She said this while addressing a presser alongside PML-N stalwart Javed Hashmi and others. The PML-N VP said that it is not a difficult task to overthrow this government. “The government will collapse before time due to its conspiracies and weaknesses. In the journey of hardship, people retreat but the people of Punjab did not back down and faced difficulties,” she added.

Continuing, she said that PML-N is united, and its public support has increased. PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif will lead the movement against the government from London. “He has decided that he will not talk to anyone and fight with the help of people,” she added.

She also said that Nawaz could not be compared with the fake rulers, and his words have weight and whatever he said was absolutely right, he became the Prime Minister three times and will become for the fourth time.

“PML-N is not the party of a single province, instead we have a mandate from the entire country,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz demanded that those concerned should respond to the allegations hurled by Nawaz Sharif rather than dodging the queries. She announced joining hands with others to remove the fake government.

The PML-N leader, however, clarified that they are political opponents and would fight for their ideologies without crossing the lines.

Maryam Nawaz said that if the government arrests anyone of PML-N leader, the second leadership will come forward.

“I am not afraid of arrest as it had happened in the past,” she said, adding that there were many more in the PML-N to stand for their cause in her absence.

“I think the government will fall before the long march arrives in Islamabad,” she said.

Maryam said, “We will fight the PPP [Pakistan People’s Party] in the elections, we are all together to get rid of the government, and the PPP is a political rival but not an enemy.”

She said dialogue takes place with a force where there are law and justice, it is a government which does not trust the constitution and law.

Maryam Nawaz said, “We do not accept this government, how can we engage in a dialogue with this government. It is a fake government”, she added.